Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out continues strong hold at Box Office, earns Rs 25 cr

New Delhi: What happens when two stalwarts come together in a film? They spill magic. This is exactly what happened in '102 Not Out', as the venture clicked well with the audiences. The small-budget film, which has been made in Rs 10 crore, has so far collected more than Rs 25 crore within six days of its release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. "#102NotOut continues its STRONG HOLD at BO... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.53 cr, Sun 7.60 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.83 cr, Wed 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 25.15 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

Check his post here:

#102NotOut continues its STRONG HOLD at BO... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.53 cr, Sun 7.60 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.83 cr, Wed 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 25.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2018

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

'102 Not Out' is special because the two biggies of Indian cinema have shared the screen space together after a long hiatus and their fans can't be happier.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as 'Kabhie Kabhie' (1976), 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977), 'Naseeb' (1981), 'Coolie' (1983) and 'Ajooba' (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.