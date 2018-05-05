हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Umesh Shukla

Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out gets opening of Rs 3.52 cr

Umesh Shukla's '102 Not Out' hit the screen on Friday and started on a slow note.

Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor&#039;s 102 Not Out gets opening of Rs 3.52 cr
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Umesh Shukla's '102 Not Out' hit the screen on Friday and started on a slow note.

Following the opening of the movie, film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Like most content-driven films aimed at families, #102NotOut started on a slow note, but gathered momentum from evening onwards... A HEALTHY GROWTH is on the cards on Sat and Sun... Word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG... Fri ? 3.52 cr. India biz."

While Amitabh Bachchan character bursts with optimism, Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a son who lives a dull life, without much to look forward to.

'102 Not Out' is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name.

Tags:
Umesh Shukla102 Not OutAmitabh BachchanRishi KapoorSaumya Joshi102 Not Out collection
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya to go on the floors on May 13

Must Watch