Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out gets opening of Rs 3.52 cr

New Delhi: Umesh Shukla's '102 Not Out' hit the screen on Friday and started on a slow note.

Following the opening of the movie, film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Like most content-driven films aimed at families, #102NotOut started on a slow note, but gathered momentum from evening onwards... A HEALTHY GROWTH is on the cards on Sat and Sun... Word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG... Fri ? 3.52 cr. India biz."

While Amitabh Bachchan character bursts with optimism, Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a son who lives a dull life, without much to look forward to.

'102 Not Out' is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name.