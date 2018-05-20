Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's 102 not Out shows upward trend again, registers 62% growth

102 Not Out, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles, witnessed an upward trend with the start of the weekend. The Umesh Shukla's directorial has crossed the 40-crore mark.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections of the film, which has been made at a budget of Rs 34 crore. he tweeted, "#102NotOut shows an UPWARD TREND, yet again, on third Sat... Witnesses 62.34% growth... Should score on third Sun too... [Week 3] Fri 77 lakhs, Sat 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 43.88 cr. India biz."

The film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old pessimistic son and his 102-year-old lively, energetic father.

'102 Not Out' is special because the two biggies of Indian cinema have shared the screen space together after a long hiatus and their fans can't be happier.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film ever since its release has received positive reviews.