Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out witnesses growth on Day 2

After receiving a strong opening of Rs 3.52 crore, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out 'witnessed an upward trend' on Day 2 at the box office. The film saw an upward trend on the second day of its release and earned Rs 5.53 crore on Saturday.

Directed by Umesh Shukla of 'OMG Oh My God' fame, the film stands with the overall collection now stands at Rs. 9.05 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Sunday shared the collection of the film, writing, "Strong word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... #102NotOut witnesses an upward trend on Day 2... 57.10% growth... It’s all about maintaining the pace today [Sun] and also on weekdays... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.53 cr. Total: ₹ 9.05 cr. India biz."

102 Not Out tracks the story of a 102-year-old man (Amitabh Bachchan) living with his 75-year-old son (Rishi Kapoor). While Amitabh character bursts with optimism, Rishi plays the role of a son who lives a dull life, without much to look forward to. Directed by Umesh Shukla, '102 Not Out' is written by Saumya Joshi and is based on a Gujarati play by the same name.

The film has clashed with Rajkummar Rao's crime drama thriller 'Omerta'. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film has so far earned Rs 1.64 crore.