Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out witnesses massive jump at Box Office

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is based on a Gujarati play and has been made at a budget of Rs 10 crore. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's family saga in '102 Not Out' has hit the right chord with the audiences. The film by Umesh Shukla not only received a warm response from the audiences but is also going strong at the Box Office.

The small-budget film, which saw an opening of Rs 3.2 crore, has so far collected Rs 32.60 at the domestic Box Office. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the film. "#102NotOut witnesses a MASSIVE JUMP, yet again, on second Sat... Expect further growth today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.05 cr. Total: Rs 32.60 cr. India biz," he tweeted. 

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

'102 Not Out' is special because the two biggies of Indian cinema have shared the screen space together after a long hiatus and their fans can't be happier.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as 'Kabhie Kabhie' (1976), 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977), 'Naseeb' (1981), 'Coolie' (1983) and 'Ajooba' (1991). 

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

