102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's fun click 102 Not Out collects Rs 51 crore at Box Office

The small-budget film has remained rock-solid at the Box Office despite facing stiff competition from 'Raazi', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Parmanu' and Hollywood flick 'Deadpool'. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has received a positive response from the audience. The movie has now crossed the 50 crore mark which is a proof of how much the audience has adored the film.

102 Not Out is directed by Umesh Shukla and is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name. The film raked in Rs 6 lakh on Thursday and now stands with the net collection of Rs 51.79 crore at the domestic market. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the movie. He wrote: 

"#102NotOut [Week 5] Fri 13 lakhs, Sat 20 lakhs, Sun 32 lakhs, Mon 10 lakhs, Tue 9 lakhs, Wed 10 lakhs, Thu 6 lakhs. Total: ₹ 51.79 cr. India biz."

The small-budget film has remained rock-solid at the Box Office despite facing stiff competition from 'Raazi', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Parmanu' and Hollywood flick 'Deadpool'. The film has already recovered its investment and has entered into a profit zone. 

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

The filmmaker has tapped the chemistry of two of the most iconic actors of Bollywood and has given a film about the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.

