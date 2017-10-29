Amitabh Bachchan shakes a leg at 75, choreographed by Prabhudeva

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva choreographed legendary star Amitabh Bachchan for a song and the megastar seems to have had a tough time shaking a leg at age 75. Big B will soon be seen in films including Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.

On October 29, Big B took to Twitter and shared an old picture of himself with the caption-

"At 75 made to dance… and accomplish that, which Prabhudheva, the genius directs. Happy you are home instead of an asylum.

However, no details of the project were shared.

Here is the Twitter post by Amitabh Bachchan:

T 2695 - At 75 made to dance .. and accomplish that, which Prabhudeva, the genius directs ..happy you are home instead of an asylum pic.twitter.com/PiFtvL3QMv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 28, 2017

Recently, Amitabh was seen getting emotional on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati after the cast and crew of the show arranged for a very special birthday video. Big B turned 75 on October 11 and the video aired on the KBC episode warmed all our hearts.

102 Not Out is slated to release on December 1, 2017. The movie also stars Rishi Kapoor and is based on a running Gujrati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name.

(With IANS Inputs)