close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Sarkar 3' release date OUT!

Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 17:15
Amitabh Bachchan starrer &#039;Sarkar 3&#039; release date OUT!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will once don his famous 'sarkar' avatar on-screen. Ram Gopal Varma's political thriller 'Sarkar 3' is ready for release and finally the date is out. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared with his fans.

RGV tweeted:

'Sarkar 3' happens to be the third instalment of the hit 'Sarkar' franchise which stars Bachchan senior in a titular role besides Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.

The film is releasing on April 7, 2017.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 17:15

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.