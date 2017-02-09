Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Sarkar 3' release date OUT!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will once don his famous 'sarkar' avatar on-screen. Ram Gopal Varma's political thriller 'Sarkar 3' is ready for release and finally the date is out. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared with his fans.

RGV tweeted:

Sarkar 3 to release on April 7th..On My Birthday pic.twitter.com/mjOGmiBino — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 8, 2017

'Sarkar 3' happens to be the third instalment of the hit 'Sarkar' franchise which stars Bachchan senior in a titular role besides Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.

The film is releasing on April 7, 2017.