Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Sarkar 3' release date OUT!
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 17:15
New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will once don his famous 'sarkar' avatar on-screen. Ram Gopal Varma's political thriller 'Sarkar 3' is ready for release and finally the date is out. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared with his fans.
RGV tweeted:
Sarkar 3 to release on April 7th..On My Birthday pic.twitter.com/mjOGmiBino
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 8, 2017
'Sarkar 3' happens to be the third instalment of the hit 'Sarkar' franchise which stars Bachchan senior in a titular role besides Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.
The film is releasing on April 7, 2017.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 17:15
