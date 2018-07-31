हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan treats 'Brahmastra' team with vada pao, samosa in Bulgaria

It was during the filming of this project that rumours of Ranbir and Alia being a couple first caught fire. 

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has an ocean of fan following across the globe. The veteran actor is currently shooting in Bulgaria for 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. Big B is also an avid social media user and often shares his thoughts with fans either through a tweet of Insta post.

He recently took to Twitter and shared that he treated the entire unit of 'Brahmastra' with desi snacks—vada pao and samosa. Now, that 's such a sweet gesture. He wrote: "T 2883 - Feeding the entire unit of 'Brahmastra' in the wilds of Sofia, Bulgaria with 'vada pau' and 'samosa', was quite an accomplishment, by moi."

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the adventure trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and will release next year in August.

The fantasy drama stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead with Alia Bhatt paired opposite him. Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal part in the flick and television's famous face Mouni Roy also will be seen in an interesting role.

It was during the filming of this project that rumours of Ranbir and Alia being a couple first caught fire. This also happens to be their maiden outing together on-screen.

What do you think about 'Brahmastra' on-screen pairing of Ranbir and Alia?

