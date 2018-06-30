हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up Sujoy Ghosh's Badla

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up the shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film 'Badla'.

The 75-year-old thespian, who had been shooting for the film in Glasgow, announed the news on his blog, writing, "".. the work on the film is over .. that BADLA for me is and has ended .. a room, a suit, a leading lady and unchanged location, a chair and DONE."

'Badla' also stars Taapsee Pannu. This will be the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space, after blockbuster film 'PINK'. The performance of both the actors was widely appreciated by critics and the public in the 2016 Indian courtroom drama-social thriller. 

However, this is the fourth time Big B would be collaborating with Sujoy after 'TE3N', 'Kahaani' and 'Aladin'. 

Earlier, talking about the film, Amitabh said that he is finally relieved that he would be away from the prosthetic makeup and heavy costume. 

"Confined, conscious and content until, the film releases. This be the life of creativity . 'Badla' moves each day. Finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour!" Amitabh had tweeted besides sharing two photographs of himself. 

Amitabh had previously described prosthetic makeup as a torture on his blog. The actor had donned prosthetic makeup to look like a 12-year-old boy suffering froma rare genetic disorder called progeria in 2009 released Paa and recently in '102 Not Out'. 

Amitabh, who has also been shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and 'Thugs of Hindostan', will be seen sporting the prosthetic makeup in both the films. 

