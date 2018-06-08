हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund is a sports film set in a slum, reveals co-producer

Bhushan Kumar is producing Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi directorial debut Jhund, starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film will see Bachchan essay the role of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement. Jhund, which goes on floors soon, will be co-produced by Savita Raj Hiremath, according to a press release.

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s Jhund is a sports film set in a slum, reveals co-producer
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Bhushan Kumar is producing Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi directorial debut Jhund, starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film will see Bachchan essay the role of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement. Jhund, which goes on floors soon, will be co-produced by Savita Raj Hiremath, according to a press release.

Hiremath said the film is a soccer slum story which explores 'a hero in all of us'. 

"I was thinking of starting my next Bollywood venture and was looking for an emotional and relevant subject which would connect with the masses and channelize today’s youth into positive energy. Since last three years I have been looking for such subjects and one of them is a biopic of Vijay Barse who promoted slum soccer in India and showcased Indian talent to the world.

"Jhund is the slum soccer film which shows that there is a hero in all of us… And it’s only a matter of opportunity life gives you," she said.

"I am very thankful to Mr Amitabh Bachchan for graciously being part of the film. Our visionary partner Bhushan Kumar who has been delivering content-driven cinema is equally passionate making a great team with the iconic director Nagraj Manjule," she added.

Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Manjule will co-produce.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanJhundSavita Raj HiremathNagraj Manjule

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close