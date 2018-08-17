हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's role in Kajol's helicopter Eela revealed

The actress said that it is only Senior Bachchan who can essay this role perfectly.

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s role in Kajol&#039;s helicopter Eela revealed
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a cameo role in Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'. The film's trailer was unvieled recently and it has grabbed a lot of attention. Kajol will be playing a single mom who is an aspiring musician in the film. As per a Times of India report, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing himself in the film! The same report reveals that Kajol spoke about Big B's character. The actress said that it is only Senior Bachchan who can essay this role perfectly.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn too shared a picture on Instagram, thanking Amitabh for giving his nod to the role.

Well, from Ajay's post, looks like the film will have a scene where Kajol takes part in the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Probably this is when Senior Bachchan will play himself, as the host of the show.

The film is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. It is based on the Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, written by Anand Gandhi.

It features Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia to name a few. Helicopter Eela will be Kajol's next Hindi film after 'Dilwale' which released in 2015. The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

It has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada

Amitabh BachchanKajolHelicopter eela

