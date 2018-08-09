Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan to make Bollywood debut soon

Mumbai: Legendary actor Amrish Puri's grandson will make his Bollywood debut soon. The young man, who looks charming, will be launched by producer Jayantilal Gada.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Junior Puri has been signed for an untitled project. The romantic-thriller is expected to go on floors in September this year.

Puri had reportedly assisted filmmakers Habib Faisal and Manish Sharma in their films Ishaqzaade and Daawat-E-Ishq respectively.

Talking about his grandfather, Puri said while talking to the tabloid said, "Dadu is the God whom I pray to. I was so close to him that I would sleep between him and my grandmother. When he passed away, for me it was like losing the protective cover of an umbrella. It was then, that I decided that if I do something, it would be for my grandfather and this film is an ode to him."

The makers of the untitled film haven't yet finalised the leading lady. Details about the film haven't been announced yet.

Take a look at some of Vardhan's Instagram posts:

Amrish, who breathed his last on January 12, 2005, began his career in films in 1967. He acted in over 400 films and had mostly essayed negative roles - the most famous character played by him is Mogambo.

Some of his notable films are Aitraaz, Nayak: The Real Hero, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Taal, Chachi 420, Ghatak, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Damini, Ghayal and Mr.India.