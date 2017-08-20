Amrita Singh does not interfere in Sara Ali Khan's career: Producer Prerna Arora

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with "Kedarnath" and the film's producer Prerna Arora says her mother Amrita Singh is not interfering with the project, contrary to reports.

There were rumours that Amrita was not too keen about her daughter starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput as his last film "Raabta" failed to work at the box office.

On this Prerna told PTI, "No, it is incorrect news. Amrita does not interfere in Sara's career. Sara is an independent girl. As a mother, she definitely supports Sara, she is morally supporting her."

Sara, 23, is the daughter of Amrita and her ex-husband Saif. They divorced in 2004.

Prerna, who made her debut as a producer with "Rustom", is launching a star kid - Sara - for the first time under her banner KriArj Entertainment.

"There is no pressure to launch Sara as as she is a very promising girl. But with her there is definitely a responsibility as I am launching her in the industry."

The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is said to be a love story that unfolds in the course of a pilgrimage.

Going by the title of the romantic-drama film, 70 per cent of the film will be shot in Kedarnath, a scenic temple town located in the hills of Uttarakhand.

"This is visually going to be a different film, something that India has not seen before. We will have the backdrop of Kedarnath, the temple, the mountains, the scenery. It is a love story in Kedarnath. It is releasing on Eid next year."

The makers revealed the motion poster of the film yesterday, which featured Lord Shiva's trishul, with the Himalayas in the background and the caption "Love is a pilgrimage."