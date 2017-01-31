'Anaarkali of Aarah' is a very courageous film: Swara Bhaskar

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhaskar says her upcoming project "Anaarkali of Aarah" is a courageous film and hopes it reaches out to maximum number of people.

"'Anaarkali of Aarah' is a very special film for me. Not just because its a relevant and topical film on an important issue. When Avinash ji (director Avinash Das) had simply narrated the idea to me, I was sold. I think we have made a very courageous film that deserves to be widely seen," Swara said in a statement.

"Anarkali of Arrah" revolves around an erotic singer (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings double meaning songs. One day things take an ugly turn when Anaarkali has a confrontation with a very powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.

The "Nil Battey Sannata" actress said she was closely associated with the pre-production and making of the film.

"I have never worked so hard on any film as I have on "Anaarkali...". I have got injured, fell sick, had a breakdown and everything while filming and yet strangely I never lost faith in this project," she adds.

According to the debutant director Avinash Das the germ of the idea for this film came when YouTube was just launched and he had heard a sensuous and erotic number sung by Tarabano Faizabadi, who had no expression on her face and that's how the idea of "Anarkali of Arrah" developed.

"We have witnessed several incidents related to street singers in India in the last six to seven years, which made me feel I was on the right track. Anarkali is a strong, independent woman who fights her own battle with grace," he said.

Producer Sandiip Kapur says the team did extensive ground work and research and travelled to places like UP, Bihar and Himachal to do workshops.

"Anarkali of Arrah" is set to release on March 24 this year.