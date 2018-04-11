Ananya Panday joins 'Student Of The Year 2', Karan Johar welcomes new talent—See posters

New Delhi: Karan Johar has given a dreamy launchpad to several actors in the industry. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra featured in KJo's 'Student Of The Year' and the rest, as they say, is history. The sequel of the film is on the floors and the star cast has been finally unveiled.

Ending months of speculation, it has now been confirmed that Chunky Panday's darling daughter Ananya is making her big-screen entry into films with 'Student Of The Year 2'. The gorgeous newbie was welcomed to the movies by mentor Karan on Twitter.

He shared the first look poster:

Also, this time it's going to be a two-heroine project unlike the original which had two heroes. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role whereas Ananya has been paired opposite him. Another female lead in the film is Tara Sutaria, who was introduced on the social media as well.

Check out here:

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on November 23, 2018. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma Productions. The original turned out to be a big gainer that year and helped Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in shaping up their respective careers.

Tiger meanwhile is basking in the glory of his latest hit 'Baaghi 2' opposite Disha Patani. It will be interesting to see how his on-screen chemistry turns out to be with the fresh faces in 'SOTY2'.

So, are you excited about this one?