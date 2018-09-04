हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Radhika Apte

Andhadhun: Ayushmann Khurrana-Radhika Apte stumble upon love hand-in-hand

The film is loosely based on 2018 Hollywood thriller 'In Darkness'.


Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: After intriguing the audience with several quirky posters and trailer, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu-Radhika Apte starrer 'Andhadhun' have released a fresh new poster of the film.

The latest poster features a smiling Ayushmann and Radhika walking together, unfazed that a black cat is crossing their path.

Take a look at the latest poster of the film here: 

'Andhadhun' is an upcoming Indian mystery thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan of 'Ek Hasina Thi' fame. The film is loosely based on 2018 Hollywood thriller 'In Darkness'. Meanwhile, the first official trailer of the film, which was unveiled by the lead cast on the sets of Salman Khan's 'Dus Ka Dum' game show recently, has received an overwhelming response from the audience.  

In the film, Ayushmann plays a visually-impaired piano player while Radhika plays his love interest. There's actually a dilemma if Ayushmaan is visually-impaired or pretends to be so in order to debunk the mysteries surrounding him. Tabu, who plays a vital role in the film, is essaying the character of a woman, who will change the piano player's life. 

In June, the first poster of the flick had created a buzz in the social media sphere. It featured a broken pair of goggles as the main object, with other elements like piano, musical notes, cat, revolver, a cup of tea, a knife, and suitcase. 

The film has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures Private Limited and is slated to release on October 5, 2018. This is Radhika's second association with Sriram after 'Badlapur'. 

