Andhadhun

AndhaDhun collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer emerges box-office winner

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' is yet another film proving that content is king at Indian box office. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles and released on October 5. The intriguing trailer had left audience waiting for the release and the latest collections have proved that people have absolutely loved this crime-thriller. The movie has been helmed by Sriram Raghavan and has so far minted over Rs 41 crore!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “ #AndhaDhun continues its VICTORY MARCH... Remains the first choice of moviegoers... [Week 2] Fri 3 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 5.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.90 cr. India biz.”

Ayushmann, who plays the role of a pianist in the film, trained for two months under Akshay Verma, a pianist based in Los Angeles.

The story of 'Andhadhun' revolves around Akash (Ayushmann) who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. The film is inspired by 2010 French short film, L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). The film received critical acclaim.

It also stars Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manav Vij, Chaya Kadam. 

'Andhadhun' release clashed with Salman Khan production 'Loveyatri' starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. 

