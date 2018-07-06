हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fanney Khan

Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai's 'Fanney Khan' trailer out—Watch

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai&#039;s &#039;Fanney Khan&#039; trailer out—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's upcoming venture 'Fanney Khan' is the talk of the town these days. The makers have unveiled the trailer and we must say that it presents a story of how a man strives hard to realise his long-cherished dream of making his daughter become a legendary singer.

'Fanney Khan' is directed by Atul Manjrekar and will release on August 3, 2018. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the trailer link. "Loved the trailer... Here's #FanneyKhanTrailer... #FanneyKhan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao... Atul Manjrekar directs... 3 Aug 2018 release... Link:"

Check out the trailer here:

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. This is the first time that Rajkummar and Ash have been paired on-screen while Anil and Aishwarya have previously worked together in hit films such as 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'.

'Fanney Khan' is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! It also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in pivotal parts.

The trailer of 'Fanney Khan' will leave you in good spirits. Tell us how do you like it?

Tags:
Fanney Khanfanney khan trailerAnil KapoorAishwarya Rai BachchanAishwaryaRajkummar RaoBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close