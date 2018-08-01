Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan gets a relief, Supreme Court refuses to stay film's release

New Delhi: In a major relief to Anil Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's starrer 'Fanney Khan', the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the plea to stall release of the film, thus allowing it to hit theatres on the same day it was supposed to release, i.e. August 3.

'Fanney Khan' got embroiled into a controversy after Vashu Bhagnani sent a legal notice to its producers for not crediting him as the distributor and co-producer of the film. As per Bhagnani's claim, he had entered into an agreement with Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment to acquire the all India distribution rights of the film, which also entitled him to be credited as co-producer of the film.[38] Replying to this, Ankit Relan from the legal team of T-Series said that T-Series was never consulted or informed about this arrangement and since the movie is being jointly produced by multiple producers, KriArj Entertainment does not have the right to grant distribution rights to anyone without taking consent from them.

In a hearing that took place on Wednesday, the apex court restrained Bhagnani from interfering in the distribution and release of the film.

'Fanney Khan' has been written and directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar and has been jointly produced by the banners T-Series Films, Rakesh Omprakash Mehta Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. It is the remake of the 2002 Belgian film Everybody's Famous!.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is also a part of the film, plays pop sensation Baby Singh and will be seen in an ultra-glam avatar.

'Fanney Khan' will see Anil Kapoor playing the role of an orchestra singer, who worships Mohammad Rafi and Shammi Kapoor as his Gods and sings their songs. The one of its kind musical comedy revolves around a father, played by Anil, who wishes to fulfil his daughter's dream of becoming a singer.