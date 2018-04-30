Anshula shares sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's unseen pic and it's too cute—See inside

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's untimely demise created a void in the cinema space which can never be filled again. The 'first female superstar' of Hindi film industry breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. The entire nation mourned her death and even the Academy Awards gave her a tribute.

During these tough times, the Kapoor Khandaan stood together like a rock and helped Sridevi's daughters—Janhvi and Khushi sail through. Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula too have been by their sisters' side and are often spotted hanging out with each other along with daddy Boney.

Anshula recently shared an Insta story and it was a cutesy picture of Janhvi piggybacking on little sister Khushi.

Check out the screen grab here:

Isn't it amazing? Well, Janhvi will be seen making her big screen debut this year with 'Dhadak'. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions' and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Janhvi will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the film. It is the official remake of the Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

It will be hitting the screens on July 20, 2018. Besides Janhvi, this year will also mark the Bollywood debut of other star kids such as Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan.