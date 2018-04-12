Anupam Kher aces former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's style - Watch viral video

Mumbai: Anupam Kher's first look as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister' had left people spellbound. And now a video from the sets of the film in London has gone viral.

In the video, we can see the veteran actor getting off the stairs and walking à la Manmohan Singh. Wearing a sky blue turban, Kher looks dapper in a white Kurta-Pyjama teamed up with a navy blue koti.

Kher took to Twitter to share the video after he found it all over on social media. He wrote: "This clip was sent to me by various people. So someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself. #PowerOfSocialMedia (sic)."

Watch the video that went viral here.

Well, we must say we are mighty impressed. No wonder why Kher is called an actor par excellance.

The shooting of political drama starring began in the English capital early this month.

Talking about the opportunity to work in the film, Anupam said in a statement: "The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where the world knows his persona minutely.

"I have been internalising this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality."

Based on Sanjaya Baru's namesake book, the film is being directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. For the unversed, Baru is a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. His character will be played by Akshaye Khanna.

The film has Hansal Mehta on board as the creative producer.

Slated to release on December 21, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' has been written by Mayank Tewari and produced by Bohra Bros.

(With IANS inputs)