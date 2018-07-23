हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister release date out

Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister release date out

Mumbai: The release date of the much awaited political drama The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher in the lead role is out. The film directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte will release on December 21 this year.

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on a namesake book penned by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh (former Prime Minister of India). His character will be played by Akshaye Khanna.

The film also has Ram Avatar Bhardawaj (as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee), German actress Suzanne Bernert (as former Indian National Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi), Divya Seth Shah (as Mrs Gursharan Kaur, wife of former PM Manmohan Singh), Aahana Kumra (as Priyanka Gandhi) and Arjun Mathur (as Rahul Gandhi).

The Accidental Prime Minister will have several other actors essaying other supporting characters in the film.

Talking about the opportunity to work in the film, Anupam said in a statement: "The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where the world knows his persona minutely.

"I have been internalising this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality."

The film written by Mayank Tewari and produced by Bohra Bros, has Hansal Mehta on board as the creative producer. 

(With IANS inputs)

