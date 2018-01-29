Anurag Kashyap wraps 'Sacred Games', begins 'Manmarziyaan'

Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap has finished shooting for "Sacred Games" and started his next project "Manmarziyan".

Kashyap's latest film "Mukkabaaz", starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill, opened in theatres on January 12 and has been received well by the audience as well by the critics.

The filmmaker has now completed Netflix's "Sacred Games", featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Vikramaditya Motwane has co-directed the eight-episode long web series.

"'Sacred Games' wrapped .. 'Manmarziyan' begins... It's been a rollercoaster... 'Mukkabaaz', 'Bombay Talkies 2', 'Sacred Games', a secret short film and now 'Manmarziyan'... followed by two more this year... Best time of my life," Kashyap tweeted.

"Manmarziyan" is produced by Aanand L Rai. However, the makers are yet to cast the lead actors for the film.

Kashyap is also working on his segment of "Bombay Talkies 2", starring Radhika Apte.