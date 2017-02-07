close
Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in new 'Phillauri' POSTER take you back in time!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 20:55
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: She is young yet has a perspective which puts her miles ahead of others in the game. We are talking about Anushka Sharma, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress has come a long way in a span of few years itself. The chirpy Anushka has come out with the trailer of her second home production 'Phillauri' and it has become a must watch the film in the bucket list already!

'Phillauri' sees Anushka play a funny friendly ghost who has some unfinished business. Well, the comedy-drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, 'Life Of Pie' actor Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada besides Anushka in the lead.

Now, the makers released the new poster of the film and it will take you back in time with the old world feel ruling the hearts. 'Phillauri' is helmed by Anshai Lal and is set to open in theatres on March 24, 2017.

Anushka's home banner Clean State Films and Fox Studios is producing 'Phillauri'.  

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 18:46

