Anushka Sharma BLASTS rumours alleging Virat Kohli produced 'Phillauri'!

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actress Anushka Sharma did a fab job in starting off her own production house Clean State Films along with brother Karnesh Sharma. Her maiden venture as a producer 'NH 10' got immense appreciation from the classes and masses alike. But recently after the trailer of her second production 'Phillauri' was out some reports suggested it being produced by alleged beau Virat Kohli.

And this has rightly left the actress fuming. Anushka took to her social media handles—Twitter and Instagram and outrightly slammed such fake news. She wrote: "This must be just another story for you but it's someone's life you are toying with. I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films. Thank you,"

Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now pic.twitter.com/bqS498U1tC — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 10, 2017

'Phillauri' is a romantic comedy drama featuring Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. The actress will be seen playing a friendly ghost in the film.

It is set to release on March 24, 2017.