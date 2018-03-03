Anushka Sharma is a gifted actor – These old videos are proofs

Mumbai: She made her dream debut in a film with Shah Rukh Khan as hero - a big achievement that several others could only dream of! Anushka Sharma, who began her acting career in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, is now one of the most sought after actresses in the Tinsel Town and an ambitious producer too.

We came across a few videos of the pretty actress on YouTube which showcase her acting skills. She was probably then getting trained in an acting school.

Check out the videos below:

Since her debut in 2008, Anushka has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry and the list includes heavyweights – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar besides Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Anushka co-owns a production company named Clean Slate Films along with her brother Karnesh Sharma. She made her debut as a producer with NH 10 starring Neil Bhoopalam and then went on to produce Phillauri featuring Diljit Dosanjh.

Pari starring Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee, which released on March 2, is her third production venture.

The talented actress married Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 last year. The duo flew to Finland for honeymoon and ringed in the New Year in South Africa.

Pari happens to be her first film to release post marriage and she has Shah Rukh starrer Zero, a film scheduled to hit theatres in December this year, in the pipeline.