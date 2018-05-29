Anushka Sharma looks totally different in new 'Sanju' poster—See pic

New Delhi: Talented actor Ranbir Kapoor's much talked about film 'Sanju' is high on the buzzword. The film stars Ranbir in the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which will be presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences.

The filmmaker, who is on a poster sharing spree, has unveiled yet another look from the movie introducing Anushka Sharma's character. Nothing much has been revealed about what she plays but the caption clearly keeps up waiting for the big trailer launch tomorrow.

Check out here:

And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/NsWXhf3EmZ — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 29, 2018

The actress looks totally different in her new look for the film. She can be seen sporting short curly mane and wears lenses. Meanwhile, the Kapoor lad has transformed himself so much so that in the teaser which was released a few days back, it becomes hard to make any difference between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.