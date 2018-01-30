Anushka Sharma’s look in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India leaked- See pic

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma has essayed a variety of roles on screen. The very talented actress, who turned a producer a couple of years back, has evolved as an artiste. She doesn’t have inhibitions doing de-glam roles and has excelled in her experiments so far.

Now, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star is all set to make a splash on the silverscreen in a woman-next-door avatar.

A photograph of Anushka outside the sets of Sui Dhaaga 0 Made in India has surfaced online.

Check it out below:

In the pic, we can see Anushka in a blue saree. Her look is extremely simple yet serene and mirrors an image of a common woman in the country.

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is a Yash Raj Films’ production.

The film will see Anushka and Varun as a couple on screen for the first time.

Talking about the new venture when the film was launched, Varun said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Anushka said, "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya."