Anushka Sharma’s Pari is not like 'usual' Indian horror films

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari is not like the usual horror films in India, says the film's co-producer Prernaa Arora.

"'Pari' is not like the usual horror films in India with creaking doors, ear-shattering background score and crashing chandeliers. This is a totally different take on the spooky theme. The horror is so organically introduced into everyday life that audiences will be stunned," Arora said.

She said audiences will get to see Anushka like never before.

"She has played a funny ghost before (in 'Phillauri'). In 'Pari', she is something else. I don't think any actress in the world has played this kind of a chilling character," said Arora.

And if after being frightened, you care for a fun-filled rom-com about a festive period in the lives of Delhi's frantic characters, there is director Ashu Trikha's Veerey Ki Wedding.

"All my films have had a complex plot to narrate. In here, simplicity of the plot had to be maintained. I believe simplicity is the most complex thing to achieve. So yes, the simplicity of the plot and its songs were my main concern. It is a very very simple film," said Trikha.

Isn't there a surfeit of small-town romances?

The director clarifies: "This is not a small-town film. It is a Delhi wedding. And the families are really rich. There is style and pomp. Big houses, luxury cars. They are the typically rich Delhi families."

"The basic bone of contention is that the hero gets into a physical scuffle. And the girl's father doesn't like the idea of getting a son-in-law who can get into a brawl by even the roadside, which I think is very practical.

"Even we wouldn't want our sons going out fighting on the streets. But he does it for a reason. And it is often for the good of another! Well, it's a quirk he has."