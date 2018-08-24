हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma learnt embroidery for Sui Dhaaga - Made in India - Watch

The actress spent about a couple of months to attain perfection in the art to give her character Mamta a realistic appeal in the film.

Anushka Sharma learnt embroidery for Sui Dhaaga - Made in India - Watch

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma, who is all set to make a splash on the silver screen as a woman-next-door in Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga - Made in India, got trained in embroidery by a professional.

The actress spent about a couple of months to attain perfection in the art to give her character Mamta a realistic appeal in the film.

The makers of the film shared a video to show how Anushka prepared herself to get transformed into Mamta.

Take a look at the video here:

The film will see Anushka opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time.

The two actors are all set to step into a world of self-created opportunities by swimming against the tide and fighting all obstacles. Sharat Katariya's 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India' is produced by Maneesh Sharma and made under the Yash Raj Films' banner.

Expressing their take on the film during its launch, Varun said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Anushka said, "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya."

The film is slated to release on September 28 this year.

Anushka SharmaVarun DhawanSui Dhaaga - Made in IndiaSharat KatariyaMake in India

