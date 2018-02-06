Anushka Sharma unveils brand new poster of Pari and it is spooky

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma took to Twitter Tuesday to unveil a brand new poster of her upcoming home production Pari. The film directed by Prosit Roy also stars Parambrata Chatterjee.

Take a look at the poster here:

Sooner or later, fate shows up at your doorstep.....

Until then keep your eyes wide open and watch out for #PariTeaserTomorrow@paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/6fG8ZrR9Ry — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 6 February 2018

In the poster we can see Anushka looking straight into the camera. Her blue eyes speak volumes about her character in the film and her bloodstained long nails add to the mystery quotient. We can partly see Parambrata’s face with a petrified look as Anushka keeps one of her hands on his shoulder.

This is Anushka’s third production after NH 10 and Phillauri. She had cast Neil Bhoopalam in NH 10 to play her husband while Punjab’s rockstar and actor – Diljit Dosanjh was roped in to play the male lead in Phillauri.

Jointly produced by Clean Slate Films (Anushka and her brother’s production company) & KriArj Entertainment, Pari also stars Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

NH 10 showed Anushka as a modern day urban women who lands in trouble on the highway while Phillauri, set in the backdrop of India in the 1920s, presented the actress as a village belle who turns into a ghost after ending her life following heartbreak.

Pari will be Anushka’s first film to release after her marriage. The actor-producer tied the nuptial knot with Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 last year.

Here’s wishing producer Anushka all the very best for her first release post marriage.

The film will release on March 2.