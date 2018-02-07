Anushka Sharma unveils spine-chilling teaser of Pari – Watch

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma took to Twitter Wednesday to unveil the teaser of her upcoming home production – Pari – directed by Prosit Roy.

Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, Pari is a horror film with a mysterious back-story. It is extremely difficult to comprehend what is in store for us but going by the teaser, it looks quite terrifying. Those who love the horror genre will certainly have something promising to look forward to.

Anushka reminded that it’s not a “fairytale”.

Check out the teaser here:

Also starring Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles, Pari is Anushka’s third production venture.

She made her debut as a producer with NH 10 starring Neil Bhoopalam followed by Phillauri featuring Diljit Dosanjh.

For the unversed, Anushka has already played a ghost! The actor-producer played a cute ghost in Phillauri who eagerly waits to reunite with her lover.

NH 10 showed Anushka as a modern day urban women who lands in trouble on the highway while Phillauri, set in the backdrop of India in the 1920s, presented the actress as a village belle who turns into a ghost after ending her life following heartbreak.

And in Pari, it seems as if she has a double role! Her ghost-like avatar is spooky enough to give you the chills.

Produced by Clean Slate Films & KriArj Entertainment, Pari will be released worldwide by Pooja Films on March 2.

Pari will be Anushka’s first film to release after her marriage. The actor-producer tied the nuptial knot with Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 last year.

Here’s wishing producer Anushka all the very best for her first release post marriage.