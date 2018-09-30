हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's 'Sui Dhaaga' collection zooms upward on day 2

The film has witnessed a boast in its weekend Box Office collection on the second day of its release. 

Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Sui Dhaaga&#039; collection zooms upward on day 2
Pic courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga is performing well at the Box Office. The film marked a beginning of Rs 8.30 crore and mnted around Rs 12.25 crore on the second day of its release, taking its total collection to Rs 20.55 crore. 

Sharing the business collection of the film, noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2... Catches speed at metros and mass belt... The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls... Expect a SOLID Day 3... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz."

"#SuiDhaaga should have ₹ 35 cr [+/-] opening weekend, as per current trending... As mentioned earlier, the evening shows on Day 4 [Mon] should witness momentum, while Day 5 [Tue] - a national holiday [Gandhi Jayanti] - should record big numbers again," he said in another tweet. 

The story revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts.

The film is inspired by Make in India initiative of the Central Government.

'Sui Dhaaga' has been directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma. Not many know that actor Ranbir Kapoor was the original choice for the lead role. However, after the initial talks fell through, the makers cast Varun in the role of Mauji with Anushka playing Mamata in the film.

During a candid chat, Dhawan described his character to be both a tailor and a peon and stated that it had been inspired by the 'Tinkle' comic character Suppandi. Both Varun and Anushka learnt how to sew and embroider, and also operate the sewing machine for their roles. 

The film has been primarily shot in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi and Bhopal and New Delhi. 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVarun DhawanSui DhaagaSui Dhaaga collectionAnushka VarunVarun Dhawan Sui Dhaagasui dhaaga meme

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close