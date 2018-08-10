Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga first official poster out, trailer to be released on Aug 13

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' has been generating much excitement ever since the first look of the film was shared on the internet. Both Varun and Anushka, who are known to make glamorous appearances, will be seen in simple desi avatars in the film.

Varun on Friday took to Twitter to share the first official poster of the film, writing, "बड़े मौज से पेश करते हैं हम सुई धागा मेड इन इंडिया का पहला पोस्टर! अब ट्रेलर के लिए ज़्यादा वक़्त नहीं बचा! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia TRAILER OUT ON 13TH AUGUST! भूलना मत!."

In the poster, Varun and Anushka are seen posing, smilingly, at a sewing workshop. While Varun is seen leaning against the table of a sewing machine, Anushka is seen standing with her folded hands.

Anushka too shared 'Sui Dhaaga' poster on Twitter and wrote, "धागे धागे पे लिखा है, सिलने वाले का नाम! आइये हमारी बुनी हुई कहानी सुनने! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia TRAILER OUT ON 13TH AUGUST! @Varun_dvn @Sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @yrf."

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film will be released on August 13.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of YRF, 'Sui Dhaaga' is reportedly based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the Indian government. The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.