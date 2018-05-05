Anushka Sharma would make good cricket team captain, Kangana Ranaut an excellent all-rounder: Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt has been promoting her upcoming crime-thriller 'Raazi' these days. And when the actress was asked about her opening on ideal women's celebrity cricket team, she named Anushka Sharma to be possessing all the qualities of a good cricket captain.

"Anushka Sharma would make a good captain of the team with Kangana Ranaut as an excellent all-rounder and Katrina Kaif as the key fielder as she is extremely agile. I would name the team Chaan Mulgi," Pinkvilla.com quoted the actress as saying.

Well, we are looking forward to a reaction from Virat Kohli for his wife Anushka, who has been considered by her pal to become the best captain for a women's cricket team.

Moreover, Anushka, who has been busy with her movies, doesn't miss out cheering for her hubby Virat, when he is on a field. She recently celebrated her 30th birthday with Virat in Bengaluru where the latter was busy with the IPL tournament.

Meanwhile, directed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Raazi' is based on Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat' and is a cross-border spy drama. Also featuring Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajit Kapoor, 'Raazi' is slated to hit screens on May 11.

Based on a true story, Raazi narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s.

Here's how the makers have described the film on their YouTube channel - "'Raazi' is based on a true story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan in 1971, to source out any information she could, as the war was becoming imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, in extraordinary circumstances."

'Raazi' is the joint venture of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.

Besides 'Raazi', Alia has Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' directed by Zoya Akhtar and 'Brahmastra' trilogy with Ranbir Kapoor helmed by Ayan Mukerji in her kitty.