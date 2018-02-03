हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' forces John Abraham to postpone 'Parmanu'

The film, which was earlier set to release on December 8 last year, has got delayed several times.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 11:27 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The release date of John Abraham-starrer 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran' has been shifted from March 2 to April 6. 

Apparently, this has been done to avert box-office clash with Anushka Sharma's supernatural/horror flick 'Pari'.  

Earlier, Pari and Parmanu were expected to lock horns on March 2 during the Holi weekend. However, John, who is co-producing the film, has bowed out of the clash with Anushka's production. Moreover, both the films are co-produced by KriArj entertainment, and hence, the decision to shift the release date of 'Parmanu' will benefit the production house. 

On Friday, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a fresh poster of the film. "#Parmanu #TheStoryOfPokhran, which was slated for release on 2 March 2018, will now release on 6 April 2018... Stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani... Abhishek Sharma directs... Poster announcing the new release date," he tweeted.

The release date of 'Parmanu' has been delayed umpteen times. The film was initially set to release on December 8 last year but was rescheduled for release in February to avoid a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'.

It was again rescheduled to March 2 to avoid a clash but  Padmaavat released on January 25, a date initially locked by Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan.
 

 

