Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga' expressions make Twitterati come up with hilarious memes

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga- Made In India trailer had struck an emotional chord with most of the viewers. But what caught netizen's attention is a specific shot of Anushka Sharma where she is seen wearing an overwhelming expression.

Saree clad Anushka as Mamta comes across as a woman-next-door.

In the shot in question, Anushka is seen shedding tears of joy (the context of the scene is something we know nothing about). She is probably reacting to something good that has happened probably. There's another shot in which she is sitting in the lane with her hand on her cheek, clearly looking upset.

These expressions of hers have caught people's imagination, and have led to the creation of hilarious memes.

Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

Anushka sharma at unusual places. pic.twitter.com/3SJDT6EjGe — Wahid Syed (@wahidsyed99) 20 August 2018

The latest Anushka Sharma memes are EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/vzTxxLm6MI — Vishaka Game Over! Anushka Sharma: The one true protector of the Realm! pic.twitter.com/qXoV3kyXBn — Karan Kapila (@KaranKapila) 19 August 2018 (@AbeyGetLost) 19 August 2018

Why doesnt anyone know that anushka sharma was there in dangaal pic.twitter.com/rEbzXwdEOJ — Tee (@IamTee_07) 20 August 2018

Now day #AnushkaSharma is going through very tough time. pic.twitter.com/exJIrRCtB7 — JAVED ALAM (@iamjavedalam) 21 August 2018

As Mamta and Mauji, Anushka and Varun are all set to step into a world of self-created opportunities by swimming against the tide and fighting all obstacles. Sharat Katariya's 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India' is produced by Maneesh Sharma and made under the Yash Raj Films' banner.

The film will see Anushka and Varun as a couple on screen for the first time.

Sui Dhaaga - Made in India' is slated to release on September 28 this year.