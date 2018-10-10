हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jack And Dil

Arbaaz Khan-Amit Sadh's Jack and Dil's trailer released — Check out

'Jack And Dil' is a romantic comedy with relatable characters and has a modern, effervescent vibe. 

Arbaaz Khan-Amit Sadh&#039;s Jack and Dil&#039;s trailer released — Check out
Pic courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: The first official trailer of 'Jack And Dil' starring Amit Sadh and Arbaaz Khan was released on Wednesday. The film has been directed by Sachin Karande and is slated for release on November 2, 2018. 

The film also features Sonal Chouhan and Evelyn Sharma in key roles. 

Check out the trailer here: 

The plot of the film revolves around a rich business tycoon (Arbaaz), who hires a wannabe detective novel author (Amit) to spy on his effervescent painter wife (Sonal Chouhan). And during the investigation, the neglected wife, the carefree young wannabe detective novelist, his model girlfriend (Evelyn Sharma)'s stories get entangled, making way for a humorous turn of events.

Earlier, the teaser poster of the film showed a detective hat and an adorable pug that play a key role, with the caption 'Investigation begins on 26th October'.

'Jack And Dil' is a romantic comedy with relatable characters and has a modern, effervescent vibe. It has been extensively shot in Goa and Mumbai. 

The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 21. However, the makers pushed the release date to October 26, to finally shift it to November 2, 2018.

