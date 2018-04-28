Arjun Kapoor all set to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt in 'Panipat'

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor, who will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt for the first time in "Panipat", today said he is excited to be working with the actor in the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed film.

"I am excited. I will be nervous only after I reach the sets. When such films are announced, you look forward and as an actor you have grown up wanting to do these things.

"Sanjay sir is a benchmark when it comes to action genre and to do a film a proper action film with him is very exciting. I hope to enjoy more," Arjun told reporters here at the 19th edition of the IIFA awards "Voting Weekend".

The poster of the film was released last month and it is expected to hit the theatres in December next year.

The period drama, which also features Kriti Sanon, is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761.

Recently, the teaser of Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju" was unveiled and Arjun feels that there can be no better director than Hirani to make the film on Dutt's life.

"I am sure there is a lot of pressure. Looking at the teaser I can say that the film will make you laugh and cry. The film will tell everything that we have either read or heard about his life," Arjun said.

"We are assured that everything will be shown in the film. Every chapter of the man's (Dutt) life," he added.

Arjun also praised Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Dutt in the biographical drama.

"Ranbir is a very good actor and he has done an amazing job, I am sure there is a pressure in doing such roles. It looks promising and I hope it turns out to be even better than the teaser," he added.