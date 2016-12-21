Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz will drive you mad in 'Mubarakan'!

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz are all set to sizzle on the silver screens with their upcoming flick 'Mubarakan'. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and will release next year.

'Mubarakan' stars Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty besides Arjun and Ileana. Arjun will be seen playing a double role in the film out of which one is a Sardar. This will the first time for Arjun to play a Sikh on-screen.

Recently, he shared a new photo on Twitter and Instagram featuring himself and Ileana. Their character names are also introduced in the tweet—Karan and Sweety.

Check out the picture here: