Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release date pushed back to 2019

New Delhi: The release date of Yash Raj Films' 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has been pushed by the makers. 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', which was earlier scheduled to release on August 3, will now hit the screens on March 1, next year.

The makers of the film YRF shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar set to release on March 1, 2019 @arjunk26 | @ParineetiChopra | #DibakarBanerjee | @SAPFTheFilm".

Arjun too confirmed the report and tweeted, "The master craftsman #DibakarBanerjee @ParineetiChopra & me will bring u the manic madness of @SAPFTheFilm on 1st March now... some stories need time to stir & present to the world #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is one such story... I promise u the wait will be more than worth it... _"

The master craftsman #DibakarBanerjee @ParineetiChopra & me will bring u the manic madness of @SAPFTheFilm on 1st March now... some stories need time to stir & present to the world #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is one such story... I promise u the wait will be more than worth it... _ https://t.co/fVFg95glXd — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 31, 2018

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee explained the reason for delaying the release saying, "I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. Sandeep and Pinky bring to screen the two Indias that are forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that. We finished the shoot one month late because of the intense weather conditions on the Indo-Nepal border. I don’t want Sandeep and Pinky to be shortchanged on edit time. YRF agreed with my request and so we are pressing on together to the new date. 2019 is when India chooses its future. I’m looking forward to release in that year and choose mine."

The crew had recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. Arjun had even shared an adorable on-set picture featuring Parineeti and the filmmaker on his Twitter handle writing, "So I just wrapped my 10th film with my first ever co star @parineetichopra !!! It’s been amazing working with her, Dibakar Banerjee & his awesome team hope u guys like what we come up with on 3rd August kyunki #SandeepaurPinkyFaraar hone wale hai !!!"

The first look of the film was released a few months back and it created a flutter on social media as Arjun was seen in a cop's avatar for the very first time. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Both Arjun and Parineeti had a terrific 2017 with their respective ventures 'Mubarakan' and 'Golmaal Again' doing incredibly well at the Box Office.

In December last year, Arjun was paid a visit by an uninvited guest on the sets of the film. According to a TOI report, the 'fan', who was a driver by profession, visited Arjun in an inebriated state tried to misbehave with the young actor, leaving him and the entire crew shocked.

The report stated that the driver approached Arjun in his vanity van to shake hands with him. When the actor came forward and shook his hand, the driver twisted it. Report further suggest that the driver's car was also seized by the police under the Motor Vehicle Act and that a fine of Rs. 500 was imposed on him for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Parineeti too had shared her BTS video on how she got that look for the film.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is a story of a man and woman who represent two completely different Indias. They are united in one thing only. Their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.