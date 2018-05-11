Arjun Kapoor to play intelligence officer in Rajkumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted?

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has been roped in for director Raj Kumar Gupta's ambitious upcoming film 'India's Most Wanted'. The actor says the untold story will inspire the country.

The film will go to floors in August this year and will be released in May next year.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Arjun will essay the role of an Intelligence Officer in the film. The thriller film is said to be based on India's 2012 secret mission to capture country's most wanted terrorist. Arjun will be seen on a mission to catch a most wanted terrorist and he does so without a single gunshot being fired, which is the crux of the story.

The shooting of the film is believed to take place in New Delhi and Nepal. The website also quoted sources as saying that the film time period is contemporary and is based on real incidents.

Arjun on Friday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself along with Gupta. The photograph had a newspaper frame, which read, "Fox Star Studios and Raj Kumar Gupta join hands for 'India's Most Wanted. Arjun Kapoor to play the lead. Inspired by the capture of India's Most Wanted, without firing a single bullet. The shoot begins August 2018."

He tweeted, "Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! 'India's Most Wanted', a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours."

Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! #IndiasMostWanted, a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours. In cinemas 24th May 2019. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Co-produced by @rajkumar_rkg & @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/y52BB7sG7x — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 11, 2018

The other details of the film are currently under wraps.

Interestingly, Arjun, who has also signed 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', will be seen in the role of a 30-year-old police officer from a special unit of Haryana Police in the film. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' also features Parineeti Chopra.

Besides, he also has Vipul Shah's 'Namastey England' in which he will again be seen opposite Parineeti and Ashutosh Gowarikar's period film 'Panipat'.