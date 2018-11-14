हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor bald

Arjun Kapoor to shave off his head for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat?

Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film 'Panipat' and the role requires him to get away with his curly wavy locks completely.

Arjun Kapoor to shave off his head for Ashutosh Gowariker&#039;s period drama Panipat?
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor's last release 'Namaste England' may have failed to excite critics and deliver any magic at the Box Office. But it has not stopped the actor from gearing up for his upcoming projects.  In fact, Arjun is one of those actors from the film indstry who is not afraid of  hard work and would not mind going extra miles to get into the skin of the character.

If latest reports are to be believed, Arjun is all set to shave off his head for his next period-drama 'Panipat'. 

Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' period film and the role requires him to get away with his curly wavy locks completely. 'Panipat' is based on the third battle of Panipat and Arjun will soon start spinning. 

Arjun will not be the first actor from the B-Town who will go hairless for the role. Previously, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Rampal among others have donned the bald look to add weight to their characters. Apart from these mainstream heroes, several actresses too got rid of their long tresses to do justice to their roles. Shabana Azmi, Antara Mali and Tanuja to name a few!

Speaking of the film, 'Panipat' will be produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar and also features Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl. The first teaser poster was released in March this year. 

The music is being composed by duo Ajay and Atul and the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. 

The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. 

Arjun Kapoor bald, Panipat, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor to shave head, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Bollywood

