Sidharth Malhotra

Arjun Kapoor to team up with Sidharth Malhotra for 'Ek Villian' sequel

As per reports, the makers have approached Sidharth to play the lead while they want Arjun to step into the shoes of an antagonist.

Arjun Kapoor to team up with Sidharth Malhotra for 'Ek Villian' sequel
Pic courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor will reportedly share screen space in the sequel to 'Ek Villain'.

Earlier, there were speculation that Sidharth, who starred in the 2014 film titled 'Ek Villain', has been replaced by Arjun in the follow-up, produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, as per latest reports, the makers have approached Sidharth to play the lead while they want Arjun to step into the shoes of an antagonist.

"The producers have approached both of the actors - Sidharth for the role of the protagonist and Arjun for the negative role... Talks are on and they have not signed the contract as yet," the insider said.

'Ek Villain' was directed by Mohit Suri and also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Kamaal Rashid Khan.

In the meantime, Sidharth is currently shooting for 'Jabariya Jodi' in Lucknow. The actor will also start shooting for Captain Vikram Batra biopic shortly. On the other hand, Arjun is awaiting the release of 'Namaste England'. He also has films like 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'India's Most Wanted' and 'Panipat' in his kitty. 

Sidharth MalhotraArjun Kapoorek villain sequelShraddha KapoorArju Kapoor film

