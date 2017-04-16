Arjun Kapoor's prep for 'Half Girlfriend' will leave you inspired!

New Delhi: Indian author Chetan Bhagat's yet another novel has been adapted by Bollywood for a movie. The writer's latest work 'Half Girlfriend' has been turned into a film by the same name featuring Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

In 'Half Girlfriend', Arjun plays a simple guy from Bihar who struggles with English while Shraddha will be seen as this up market, high-class Delhi girl. How do they meet? Well, here basketball plays a very crucial part in the screenplay.

So, in order to nail the sport, Arjun had to undergo a special training in basketball. The actor took to Twitter and shared a small video giving us a sneak peek of what all he did to ace his part in the movie.

Time, effort, hardwork, motivation & the will to learn, my first step in bringing Madhav Jha to life #HalfGirlfriendBasketballDiaries pic.twitter.com/MRsMhwe4Wj — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 14, 2017

The video will inspire you to learn the sport and also await the big release of the film which is opening in theatres on May 19, 2017. 'Half Girlfriend' has been helmed by Mohit Suri.