close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Arjun Kapoor's prep for 'Half Girlfriend' will leave you inspired!

Indian author Chetan Bhagat's yet another novel has been adapted by Bollywood for a movie. The writer's latest work 'Half Girlfriend' has been turned into a film by the same name featuring Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:00
Arjun Kapoor&#039;s prep for &#039;Half Girlfriend&#039; will leave you inspired!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Indian author Chetan Bhagat's yet another novel has been adapted by Bollywood for a movie. The writer's latest work 'Half Girlfriend' has been turned into a film by the same name featuring Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

‘Baarish’ from Arjun Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Half Girlfriend’ is a soft romantic melody
MUST READ
‘Baarish’ from Arjun Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Half Girlfriend’ is a soft romantic melody

In 'Half Girlfriend', Arjun plays a simple guy from Bihar who struggles with English while Shraddha will be seen as this up market, high-class Delhi girl. How do they meet? Well, here basketball plays a very crucial part in the screenplay.

So, in order to nail the sport, Arjun had to undergo a special training in basketball. The actor took to Twitter and shared a small video giving us a sneak peek of what all he did to ace his part in the movie.

The video will inspire you to learn the sport and also await the big release of the film which is opening in theatres on May 19, 2017. 'Half Girlfriend' has been helmed by Mohit Suri.

TAGS

Arjun KapoorHalf GirlfriendShraddha KapoorBasketballBasketball trainingBollywood

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in &#039;Hanuman Da Damdaar&#039;
Movies

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in 'Hanuman Da Damdaar'

Malayalam film ‘Godha&#039; trailer OUT!
Regional

Malayalam film ‘Godha' trailer OUT!

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu festival! Here&#039;s what happened
Music

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu fes...

Noted actor Clifton James dead
People

Noted actor Clifton James dead

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and Johny Lever a great &#039;treat&#039;!
Movies

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and J...

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar
People

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video