हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake: Shahid Kapoor welcomes this actress on board

Kiara made her debut with Fugly in 2014 and became popular after essaying Sakshi Singh Dhoni's role in Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016.  

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake: Shahid Kapoor welcomes this actress on board
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter Tuesday to introduce the leading lady of his upcoming film. The 'Padmaavat' star, who is all set to do the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, welcomed Kiara Advani 'to the madness'.

Shahid wrote: "Welcome to the madness  @Advani_Kiara  aka Preeti. Team Arjun Reddy is now officially complete. Let’s do this. (sic)."

Kiara made her debut with Fugly in 2014 and became popular after essaying Sakshi Singh Dhoni's role in Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She also did a film titled Machine in 2017 and starred opposite Telugu heartthrob Mahesh Babu in blockbuster film Bharat Ane Nenu this year.

She responded to Shahid's tweet by posting: "Thankyou SK  Never been more Reddddyyyyy (sic)."

Expressing her happiness over being a part of the project, Kiara posted: "Need all your love and good wishes as we begin a new journey recreating one of the most loved films of last year #ArjunReddy so excited to be working with the amazing team @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @itsBhushanKumar (sic)."

The 2017 Telugu film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead, was a major money-spinner at the box office. 

"I was surprised when I saw the original film because it is unlike the kind of film one watches usually. It has been done so well and doing it for the second time, I don't know, but I wanted to try. It is a great opportunity for me," Shahid told PTI while talking about the film in August.

2018 has been a great year for Shahid. The hunk of an actor began the year by portraying a strong character like Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in January. The film went on to become his first film to gross Rs 300 crores plus at the Indian Box Office. 

His film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which released recently, may not have made a big business but critics appreciated Shahid's performance in the Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

On the home front, Shahid welcomed his second child, son Zain Kapoor on September 6. He is married to Mira Rajput and has a two-year-old daughter named Misha.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Shahid KapoorKiara Advaniarjun reddyArjun Reddy Hindi remakeVijay DeverakondaTelugu films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close