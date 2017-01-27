Arshad Warsi is a good friend, he showed me the way of doing 'Jolly LLB 2': Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar has a busy 2017 as the actor does not have just one or two but four major releases lined-up. The first one to hit the big screens happens to be 'Jolly LLB 2'.

The film happens to be a sequel to the hit 2013 venture by the same name 'Jolly LLB' starring Arshad Warsi in the lead besides Boman Irani, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla. The second instalment, on the other hand, has superstar Akshay playing the lead role with Huma Qureshi as the female star.

Arshad and Saurabh will be seen playing cameos in the second part. Akshay in an interview with PTI was quoted as saying, "I did speak to Arshad. He is not small (actor). He is my good friend. People just blow up things out of proportion. I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me, he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that 'Jolly LLB 2' also turns out to be a good film."

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor, who helmed the original as well. 'Jolly LLB 2' will hit the theatres on February 10, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)