Arshad Warsi wraps up 'Golmaal Again' shoot

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 12:33
Mumbai: Actor Arshad Warsi has finished shooting for his upcoming film "Golmaal Again".

The 49-year-old actor took to Twitter, where he shared a selfie with his co-stars Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, along with some background dancers.

"And it's a wrap... Fourth time around and the ride keeps getting crazier and crazier..." wrote Warsi.

The fourth installment of the "Golmaal" franchise was shot in locations such as Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and Ooty.

The film also features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever.

The Rohit Shetty-directed movie is slated to release this Diwali.

