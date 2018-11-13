हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi's Fraud Saiyaan to hit screens on January 2019

Bollywood's 'Circuit' Arshad Warsi, who has enthralled the audience with his acting skills, is all set to turn into a fraudster for his next comic-drama.

Photo courtesy: Film still

Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla upcoming comic film 'Fraud Saiyaan' is all set to release on January 18, 2019. The film has been directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and co-produced by Disha Prakash Jha and Kanishk Gangwal. Pakistani actress and model Sara Loren is the lead heroine in the film. 

The story of 'Fraud Saiyaan' revolves around a man who has turned marriage into a business. "He has 13 wives and multiple affairs which gets him into scraps of law," informs the director. 

Arshad plays a con-man in the film who marries unsuspecting women who could support his lifestyle and provide for his expenses. in the film, his character is said to have reportedly have not one or two but 13 wives at a time. 

'Fraud Saiyaan' has been extensively shot in Obedullaganj, Raisen, Bhopal and Mumbai.

Sometime back, it was said that the makers were planning to recreate Urmila Matondkar's blockbuster dance number 'Chamma Chamma' from Rajkumar Santoshi's 1998 released 'China Gate'. And names of actresses like Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi did rounds for the dance track. 

Saurabh and Arshad earlier came together in the crackling comedy 'Jolly LLB'.

